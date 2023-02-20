In Anambra, woman arrested for duping young ladies N9m with fake marriage promise

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command has arrested a woman for allegedly conspiring with others to dupe single ladies of their hard-earned money through marriage scam.

The suspect, identified as Mrs Akunna Roseline Udom, was said to be a member of a notorious 3-man gang, with whom she perpetrates the act.

According to the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, the 35-year-old mother of five would approach some single young ladies who work in corporate offices like banks, civil service or sales girls, and inform them that her brother who is based overseas is looking for a wife, and that she would want to recommend them to him as wife.

“She also tells her victims that she possesses the spiritual power of cleansing their afflictions and is capable of doubling any amount given to her by the victim,” Ikenga said.

It was gathered that the suspect would later send the potential victim’s phone number to one of her male gang members, who would then call her and pretend to reside oversea, after which he would claim to have just returned from abroad, and then invite the lady to pay him a visit at a particular place. At the location, the gang would use diabolical means to extort and dupe huge amount of money, running into millions, from the victim.

Confessing to the crime, the suspect said she joined the gang early last year, and has, since then, defrauded more than five young ladies of a total sum of nine million and more.

The PPRO who said that other members of the gang are currently on the run, also noted that the suspect would be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation. He also advised the youths to shun and refrain from get rich quick syndrome and engage in legitimate business and endeavours to better their lives and their society.

“The Command, therefore, wishes to use this medium to advise members of the public especially teeming youth to avoid getting rich quick strategy but rather engage in a legitimate business that will, in turn, bring better profits and growth in their lives. Also to be cautious about how they allow strangers into our personal lives,” he said.