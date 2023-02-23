Elections Will Hold in Anambra As Planned — Police Reassure

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has restated its readiness and preparedness to ensure a the conduct of a violence-free general election in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng stated this on Thursday while addressing newsmen at the Command’s Headquarters in Amawbia, during which he said the cops have undergone relevant trainings that have better prepared them for the job ahead.

According to him, the need for elections to hold in a peaceful and secured environment cannot be overemphasized, which, he said, is the reason the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, the 2020 Police Act, and the 2022 Electoral Act mandate the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), as the lead agency in internal security, to ensure that elections are conducted in a peaceful and orderly manner.

He noted that, to actualise this mandate in Anambra state therefore, the Command, in line with the strategic directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, has since formulated a comprehensive strategy in synergy with relevant and sister security agencies in the state, to provide the enabling security environment for peaceful, credible and transparent elections in the state.

“In accordance with global best practices, our election security plan captures the three main phases in the electoral process, viz: the pre-election phase, election-days, and the post-election period. It is hearth-warming to note that the implementation of the pre-election phase has been largely successful, as electioneering campaigns in the state have been peaceful and devoid of violence,” the CP said.

Concerning his election-day security plan for the state, CP Echeng said the Command, in synergy with the military and sister security agencies, will deploy unarmed law enforcement agents to man the 5,720 poling units across the state, escort and protect all INEC personnel and ad-hoc staff on election duty, and escort and protect all sensitive and non-sensitive electoral materials, as may be required by the INEC.

He also said the Command will provide robust security/confidence building patrols across communities to reassure the citizenry and encourage voters to come out and exercise their franchise freely; maintain formidable rapid response teams across all the 326 wards to promptly and effectively respond to any distress call; as well as enforce movement restriction order, which will start by 12 am, February 25 (for the presidential and National Assembly elections).

The CP also called on the good people of Anambra State to come out on the forthcoming election-days and exercise their franchise without fear, even as he advised all political gladiators and their supporters in the state to play the game according to rules, as anyone found wanting, shall be dealt with according to the law.

He joined voice with President Muhammadu Buhari to advise Nigerians to vote for whoever they like from whatever party, warning that nobody will be allowed to mobilize resources and thugs to intimidate people in any constituency.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the Commissioner of Police reassured the people that electiond will hold in every part of Anambra State as planned, irrespective of the various incidences of unsuccessful gunmen attacks recently recorded in various parts of the state. He also warned gunmen and other criminal elements who have plans to disrupt election in any part the state to think twice, as they would be lawfully dealt with by the law enforcement agencies.

The CP also stressed that no policeman will be found escorting any politician around on the election day, as the election-day movement restriction is applicable to everyone, including the politicians themselves.

Commissioner Echeng was flanked by some other senior officers of the Command during the briefing.