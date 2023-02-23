Obi’ll Score Minimum Of 90% Votes Cast On Saturday – Arch. Nwafor, Obi/Datti PCC Admin Director

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential polls, the Director of Administration in the Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Organization, Arch. Mike Nwafor has predicted a minimum of 90 percent score for Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP.

He also predicted that Obi would score up to 1.8 million votes in Anambra state, out of over 2 million registered voters in the state.

Speaking during a courtesy visit on the traditional ruler of Ifite Dunu community in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra state, Igwe Emeka Ilouno in his palace, yesterday, Nwafor noted that his predictions were based on his discovery during the campaign period that Obi has general acceptability by the Nigerian populace.

Flanked by Francis Asokwu Sea, Head of General Duties in the Obi/Datti Campaign Organization, Nwafor insisted that eminent Nigerians known that if they miss this golden opportunity offered them by someone like Obi who volunteered himself to steer Nigeria’s ship out of doldrum, based on his wealth of experience, they might not have this ample opportunity of getting some like him again in future.

According to him, “Nigeria does not have any other credible candidate in the contest, except Peter Obi and if we miss this golden opportunity of embracing him now that he has made himself available, we might not have this opportunity of getting someone like Obi again in future”.

“However, the good thing about this contest is that people are listening to Obi. They know he has the idea and acceptability. They know he will bring decency and respect to humanity and above all, they know he is capable of turning Nigeria into a producing nation, from its present consuming status”.

Responding, Igwe Ilouno, a medical practitioner, commended Nwafor and his entourage for visiting his palace and urged the to pray fervently for God to allow Obi to win the Presidential election on Saturday so that he can transform Nigeria like he transformed Anambra state during his tenure as the state Governor.