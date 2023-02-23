Okoto Takes Over As New Comptroller of Immigration Service in Anambra

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Command of Immigration Service, on Thursday, witnessed a change of mantle in leadership, as CIS Edirin Endurance Okoto took over as the new Comptroller of Immigration Service in the state.

The handover ceremony which held today at the State Command Headquarters in Awka, Anambra state capital, was witnessed by both low and high-ranking staff of the Command.

Okoto’s emergence as the new State Comptroller was preceded by the recent promotion of the former State Comptroller, Ms. Ngozi Odikpo, to the rank of Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) and her consequent redeployment to the Service Headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking shortly after the symbolic handover, the new State Comptroller, who now takes over the Command’s administration in Anambra State, assured to continue the good work and sustain the legacies his predecessor left behind.

While appreciating the Comptroller General of Immigration Service, CGIS Isah Idris, for finding him worthy of the new post, CIS Okoto pledged to do his job diligently and to do same in accordance with the laid down rules guiding the Immigration Service, adding that the Command, under him, will also continue to work as a team.

He called on the staff of the Service to accord him the necessary supports, while also assuring to synergize with the relevant bodies and agencies, for a more effective, efficient, and excellent service delivery.

CIS Okoto was the pioneer Passport Control Officer, Warri Passport Office Delta State, and former Deputy Comptroller, HRM, Zone ‘E’, Owerri.

He was also a former Comptroller, Land Border Patrol, Service Headquarters, Abuja; as well as a former Comptroller/Ag. Zonal Co-ordinator, Zone ‘H’, Makurdi.

Until his recent posting to Anambra State, Okoto was the Comptroller in charge of Marine Border at the Service Headquarters, Abuja.