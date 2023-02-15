Complaints As Senator Ifeanyi Uba Evades Town Hall, Refuses to Pick Calls

Advertisement

By Izunna Okafor, Nnewi

Complains have trailed the alleged evasion of a Town Hall invitation, by the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, who is also the 2023 senatorial candidate of the Young People’s Party, YPP, for the zone.

The Town Hall, organized by indigens of Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state, affords the constituents opportunity to interact directly with their representatives at the various levels of government and the candidates of different political parties who are seeking elective positions in the area. It also affords the constituents the opportunity to ask the candidates questions border on their integrity, their achievements and their plans for the people if voted in the forthcoming election.

It was however disappointing to many of the constituents that their invitation to Senator Ubah to appear in the Town Hall was turned down for no coherent reason.

It was gathered that Senator Ubah was the first to be invited to the Town Hall, being the occupant of the highest legislative and representative position in the area. He, however, allegedly declined to honour the invitation, where he knows he would be asked questions on his achievements at the Senate for three and half years now and still counting, and also be requested to tell the people why they should vote and support him to retain the position after 2023 general election.

According to the Moderator of the Town Hall, Mr. MacDonald Ifeme, Senator Ubah, who spoke through some of his aides insisted that the organizers should first invite one of his major opponents in the senatorial race and member representing the Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, Hon. Chris Azubogu, who is also the senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra South.

Ubah’s aides, according to Mr. Ifeme, said Hon. Azubogu should first be invited and interviewed before he would appear on the show, as he cannot afford to be the first to address the constituents.

It was gathered that Senator Ubah, eventually did not honour the invitation nor send any representative, and has also not tendered any apology to the people for cunningly dodging to address them.

This, expectedly has generated a chain of actions, reactions and complains among the constituents, some of whom felt disappointed with the Senator’s evasive response.

All efforts made by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, to hear directly from Senator Ubah on his reason for evading the Town Hall, proved abortive, as he also refused to pick his calls or respond to his message as at the time of this publication.

It would be recalled that many Nigerian politicians seeking elective position in the 2023 general election have similarly evaded Town Hall, to the general disappointment of the electorates who were waiting to hear them personally respond to questions and speak directly to the people on the reason they should be voted into power.