Court Jails Man for Theft of Oil in Seized Truck in Port Harcourt

Justice E. A. Obile of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced an oil thief, Wazo Marcus to prison for unlawfully tampering with exhibit, contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004.

He was jailed on Tuesday February 14, 2023, after pleading “guilty” to a one count charge preferred against him by the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the EFCC.

The charge reads: “That you, Wazo Marcus and Ofor Otubo (now at large) on the 11th of December, 2022 at Trailer Park, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court without authorization from Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, dealt with a Tanker Truck, Registration Number: UMA 42 YW with EFCC Exhibit Tag Number CR: 380/2019 CTGI-PS1, which is subject to an attachment and thereby committed an offence punishable under to Section 32 (1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004″.

He pleaded “guilty” to the charge preferred against him by the prosecution.

In view of his plea, prosecution counsel M. T. Iko prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant as charged.

Justice Obile convicted and sentenced the defendant to one month Community Service at the premises of the EFCC.