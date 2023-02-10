Bruce Fein Blasts British High Commissioner To Nigeria Over Nnamdi Kanu Detention

Advertisement

The international spokesman and senior counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Bruce Fein has blasted the British High Commissioner To Nigeria, Honorable Catriona Laing for her role in the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Bruce Fein expressed his disappointment through a letter to the British High Commissioner dated February 10, 2023 titled RE: Sabotage of Immediate, Unconditional Release of U.K. citizen Nnamdi Kanu pursuant U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention Opinion No. 25/2022. The letter was made available to 247ureports.com by one of the top counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, Ejimakor Aloy.

In the letter, Bruce Fein charged the British High Commissioner of abandoning a British citizen “to the cruel, lawless dungeon of Nigeria’s DSS“. He questioned “Have you no sense of decency? Have you a heart of stone unmoved by monumental injustice?”

Mr. Fein charged that the High Commissioner was personally involved in worsening the ordeal undergone by the Biafran leader. He said, “evidence has surfaced that you personally are sabotaging Mr. Kanu’s unconditional release as mandated under jus cogens norms of international law binding on all nations irrespective of consent. You have taken cynicism and hypocrisy to a new level“.

See the Letter below

Law Offices of Bruce Fein

300 New Jersey Avenue, N.W., Suite 900

Washington, D.C. 20001

Phone: 202-465-7828; 703-963-4968

Email: bruce@feinpoints.com

February 10, 2023

Honorable Catriona Laing

British High Commissioner to Nigeria

Plot 1137 Diplomatic Drive

Central Business District

Wuse, Abuja

Nigeria

RE: Sabotage of Immediate, Unconditional Release of U.K. citizen Nnamdi Kanu pursuant U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention Opinion No. 25/2022

Dear High Commissioner:

On July 20, 2022, the United Nations Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention issued a unanimous opinion addressing United Kingdom citizen Nnamdi Kanu’s kidnapping, torture, extraordinary rendition, and protracted detention without trial by Nigeria acting in collusion with Kenya. Among other things, the Working Group Opinion called upon Nigeria “to take urgent action to ensure the immediate unconditional release of Mr. Kanu.” Paragraph 107. The Opinion cataloged the serial human rights violations of Nigeria and Kenya regarding Mr. Kanu: “The deprivation of liberty…in contravention of articles 2, 3, 7, 8, 9,10, 11, and 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and articles 2, 9, 13, 14, 16, 19, and 26 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights….” Paragraph 105.

Evidence has surfaced that you personally are sabotaging Mr. Kanu’s unconditional release as mandated under jus cogens norms of international law binding on all nations irrespective of consent. You have taken cynicism and hypocrisy to a new level.

Your government has taken extreme umbrage at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s violation of international law in attacking Ukraine and committing war crimes. But you have made the UK complicit in flouting international law like Mr. Putin by affirmatively encouraging the Government of Nigeria to continue its illegal detention of Nnamdi Kanu. What is your ulterior motive? Oil and gas for the United Kingdom? Lucrative UK business arrangements?

You and your country plunged to new depths. You go to war over the Falkland Islands thousands of miles from English shores with a tiny population of 3,500 to keep them free from Argentinian misgovernment. But Nnamdi Kanu, a British citizen, is abandoned to the cruel, lawless dungeon of Nigeria’s DSS.

Have you no sense of decency? Have you a heart of stone unmoved by monumental injustice?

Sincerely,

/s/Bruce Fein

Bruce Fein

International Counsel and Spokesman for Nnamdi Kanu