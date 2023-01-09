Woman Set Ablaze By Co-wife Dies

Advertisement

A woman simply known as Uche, has died after she was allegedly set on fire by her co-wife in Imo State.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Late Uche’s sister, Nwanneka Ifurunna, who disclosed this in a Facebook post said the incident happened on Saturday in Owerri.

In the post, Nwanneka wrote “This is my beloved Sis Uche she was set ablaze by her co-wife over nothing other than jealousy. Dear sis just like u said in ur last word “see you in God’s kingdom,He will call and my sis will answer,May resurrection hope promised by our loving father Jehovah continue to console all of us.

She also displayed the picture of the suspect who she says has been declared wanted by the police calling on any one with information that could lead to her arrest to contact the police.