Supreme Court disqualifies PDP from Imo West Senatorial election

The Supreme Court today in Abuja nullified the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party, which produced Hon Jones Onyerere as its senatorial candidate for Imo West in the February National Assembly election.

The Court nullified the election on the grounds that it was conducted in Owerri, instead of Orlu being the senatorial headquarters of Imo West.

Justice Emmanuel Agim, in a judgment said that PDP grossly violated Section 87 (9) of the Electoral Act by conducting the primary election outside the venue stipulated by law.

The Apex Court held that by the judgment, PDP would not participate in the next month’s senatorial election, having failed to produce its candidate within the time allowed by law.