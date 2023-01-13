Anambra NASS ;. 3,000 PDP, APC LP Supporters Defect To Obidigwe”s APGA

Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Ahead of the conduct of the Anambra East and West Federal Constituency election, over 3,000 supporters of the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Pharm Obinna Emenaka his All Progressives Congress APC candidate Jideofor Okoye and that of the Labour Party Mr Peter Anekwe yesterday defected to the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The members who are also part of the campaign council of the affected candidates had been meeting since last two months to perfect their defection finally declared their support for the APGA candidate and incumbent member of the National Assembly Chief Chinedu Obidigwe.

According to the spokesman of the group Mr Anthony Muokwugwo said that the other three political parties and their candidates are no match to Obidigwe who they described as a grassroot leader.

“We are here to officially declare or support for Chief Chinedu Obidigwe who is the current member representing us at the National Assembly and we have for about a month now studied the politics and chances of the other candidates and found that they are not on ground ‘

“We are made up of the members of APC, PDP and the Labour Party and we cannot afford not to give him support because he has shown effective representation and since the history of this federal constituency non that had been there ever gave us this kind of representation before”

Also speaking Mrs Philomena Nwoye noted that Obidigwe”s return to the National Assembly makes him a racking member adding that the position he would occupy would be huge and beneficial to the federal Constituency.

Receiving the defectors Obidigwe noted that representation is not operating fro Abuja without reaching out to the people at the grass root adding that it is about meeting up with the needs of the masses.

“I welcome all of you my brothers and sisters to our fold and this shows that my representation at the National Assembly is not in vain but a manifestation of the fact that I have done well”

Obidigwe further assured them that his Agricultural Empowerment Scheme for next year would be all inclusive adding that it would cut across all political parties as long as it is in the federal constituency.