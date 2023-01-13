APC Debunks SGF Meeting with CBN Gov

Advertisement

The attention of APC Mandate Defenders has been drawn to the fake news report making round on the social media which alleged that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha (CFR) was among the high ranking government officials that met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Goodwin Emefiele yesterday at the bank’s headquarters.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the national publicity secretary of the group, Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka, the group said the report is nothing but a figment of the imagination of the people who sponsored it, noting that the SGF is not aware of such meeting, let alone taking part in it.

We are aware of some of the ongoing campaigns against some government officials, but we are against the strategy and act of dragging the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to any agenda in order to give credibility and legitimacy to them.

While urging Nigerians to ignore the make up story, the group advised those behind the report to leave the SGF out of any plot whatsoever; because the office is too busy and sensitive to be dragged into propagating any agenda or giving credibility to speculations.

Signed:

Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka,

National Publicity Secretary,

APC Mandate Defenders