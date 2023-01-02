Okigwe invasion: reactions trail military action, Huriwa condenms soldiers kidnap

Advertisement

A member of Imo Elders Advisory Council and an Indigene of Ihube in Okigwe Dr Romanus Umeh has asked the imo state government to set up a military cantonment or police post in the area to protect residents of the area from attacks.

Umeh said this while reacting to an attack allegedly carried out by military officers angered by the kidnap of a soldier Lieutenant P.P Johnson.

The soldiers invaded Ihube community destroyed shops, buildings and vehicles however there were no reports of any loss of life.

Reports say Lieutenant Johnson a female soldier who was newly commissioned was kidnap and dehumanized by her captors and her nude pictures posted on social media.

The kidnap soldier has been rescued and taken to hospital where she is receiving treatment.

Meanwhile Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria Huriwa, has added it’s voice to the invasion of Ihube in Okigwe by soldiers following the kidnap of their colleague.

Condemning the attack the National Coordinator of the Association Emmanuel Onwubiko said the method adopted by the military is in violation of the rules of engagement.

Huriwa also condemned the kidnap of a female soldier by some unknown gunmen.

Reports say the soldier who has been rescued was visiting her grandmother in the village when she was abducted.