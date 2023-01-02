Cristiano Ronaldo jets off to Saudi Arabia to join up with Al Nassr after £175m-a-year transfer

Advertisement

The 37-year-old Portuguese forward agreed a remarkably lucrative £175-million-a-year deal to join the Middle Eastern outfit last week.

And now he is set to join up with his new club after posting a message from a plane on Monday afternoon.

In the short clip, he said: “Hi guys, see you soon.”

The ex-Manchester United man’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez, also shared images of her relaxing on the plane.

And Al Nassr tweeted: “Expected event World’s Greatest Player Welcome Ceremony .

So Ronaldo, who is understood to have undergone the first part of his medical and will complete the second stage in Riyadh in the coming days, will be unveiled at 4pm BST on Tuesday.

His public arrival will take place at an open training session in front of Al Nassr supporters at the team’s 25,000-seater Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh – where he will meet manager Rudi Garcia for the first time.

However, he is not expected to feature for the club until January 14 when they go to Al-Shabab.