High Court Sacks Another Imo PDP Candidate

Advertisement

The candidate of the peoples Democratic Party in Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala federal constituency of Imo State, Albert Agulanna, has been sacked by a federal High court sitting in Abuja.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The appellant court which delivered its verdict on Friday ordered that a fresh primary be held in the federal constituency within the next 14 days.

The case was instituted by Dr Uzoma Ugochukwu from Aboh Mbaise.

The affected federal constituency is where the immediate past governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha hails from.

This came less than one week after the PDP candidate for Imo West senatorial district, Jones Onyereri, was sacked by the supreme court.

While Ihedioha, was accused of masterminding the sacking of Onyereri, the national secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu, has been fingered as being responsible for the sacking of Agulanna.

Ihedioha and Anyanwu are said to be interested in the PDP’s ticket for the November 11 Imo State governorship election.

Reacting to the court ruling, spokesperson of the party in the state, Collins Opuruozor, said that enemies of the party who were afraid of PDP’s public acceptance were using the courts to knock off PDP from the ballot