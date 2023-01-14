Gunmen attack PVC centre in Ahiazu Mbaise, kill security man

Advertisement

One person has been killed and many others injured after gunmen today attacked a Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) collection centre at Afor Oru, headquarters of Ahiazu Mbaise local government area.

A resident of Ahiazu Mbaise told 247 ureports that the gunmen arrived in two vehicles at about 8am shot into the air forcing every one at the centre to run for their lives

According to the source the men drove straight to the PVC collection centre which is in the Chairman’s guest house inside the Council secretariat on their way out they took the security man at the PVC collection centre in their vehicle and as they approached the gate brought him out and shot him dead.