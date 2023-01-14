Gov Bala Mohammed Welcomes Atiku’s Wife To Bauchi, Pledges To Work Together With All Candidates

Advertisement

Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has reaffirmed his readiness to work tirelessly towards ensuring the victory of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and all candidates under the platform of the Party in forthcoming general elections.

He was speaking during the empowerment of 3000 women by the State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi where he told the gathering that Bauchi will give massive votes to Atiku Abubakar as an appreciation to his contribution to the development of the state.

Mohammed while commending the First Lady for the empowerment programme, said the gesture will complement the efforts of his administration’s poverty alleviation for a better society.

In her speech, the wife of the PDP presidential candidate, Hajiya Titi Atiku Abubakar called on beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by voting for the PDP for more dividends of democracy.

Earlier, the State First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed expressed gratitude to Governor Bala Mohammed for encouraging her to support to women to be self-reliant.