Gaya Lawmaker Takes Campaign To Grassroots, Visits Traditional Leaders

The Federal House of Representatives member representing Ajingi, Albasu, and Gaya Constituency, Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya has on Sunday taken his campaign team to the grassroots, visiting traditional leaders, seeking their support to be re-elected in the 2023 coming election.

After exchanging pleasantries with the village head of Gamoji Wakilin Gamoji, the member proceeded to the town’s primary school where he built classroom blocks for receiving hundreds of decampees from New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) teams headed by Suleiman January and Yahuza Gamoji respectively.

The leadership of the decampees confirmed to the APC leadership their loyalty and promised to cast their votes for the continuity of the party in the 2023 coming election.

Later Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya distributed 305 wrappers to women in the ward, courtesy of Alhaji Ilyas Muhammad Gamoji.

In presence at Gamoji ward were the two former Gaya local government chairmen, Alhaji Abba Madaki Gamoji and Alhaji Lawan Saleh Kosasshe

At Maimakawa, the member met the Village Head of the ward Magajin Maimakawa, Alhaji Aminu Hassan ably represented by Alhaji Umaru Madaki at his palace. Speaking on behalf of the campaign entourage, the Executive Chairman of Gaya Local Government, Alhaji Ahmad T. Abdullahi said they paid a homage visit to the palace to respect the tradition of their campaign to greet the leader of the town and seek their prayers to succeed in the forthcoming election. He later appreciated the leadership of Maimakawa for their kindness and support they gave anytime the constituted authority require it.

In his words, the Wakilin Magajin Maimakawa confirmed their support to the team and appealed to the Hon. Member on the Jobless youths the ward possessed whereby he said Maimakawa is among the towns in Gaya that has several graduates that are in need to be cared for by the Member in making sure the quota of Gaya Local Government does not leave vacant. He asked the member to consider them for the recruitment process of security personnel in the country.

While making a presentation of his campaign, Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya appreciated the good people of the Maimakawa ward and said the Ward has done everything for him in his political career as a Member representing Gaya, Ajingi, and Albasu in the Federal House of Representatives. He said without the votes of the Maimakawa ward he will not be able to be a member of the green chamber.

Gaya later promised Maimakawa that if they voted for his political party this coming election in mass, he will continue to support the development of the ward and make sure he provides a special gift for them to uplift their economy by empowering the women and youths with entrepreneurial skills and incentives for business startups.

He concluded by receiving hundreds of NNPP party who decamped to APC at the ward

After Maimakawa Ward, Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya led his campaign team to Fan’idau and Bangashe towns to exchange pleasantries with their traditional leaders.

In his entourage were the representative of Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya, Senator Kano Central ably represented by Faisal Kabiru Gaya, the Gaya Local Government Chairman, Member State House of Assembly representing Gaya Hon. Abubakar Isah Kademi, APC Chairman of Gaya Local Government Babannan Kademi among others.