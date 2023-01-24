Lawmaker, Thugs Allegedly Beat MTN Staff To Coma At Catholic Priest’s Residence

Advertisement

By Vhuks Eke

A telecommunication expert, Chinedu Anaukwu is now lying critically I’ll at Life International Hospital, Awka, Anambra state following a serious degree of injuries he sustained when he was allegedly attacked by the lawmaker representing Anambra East/West federal constituency in the national assembly, Hon. Chinedu Obidigwe and those suspected to be his thugs.

The victim who is also the Trade Partner manager attached to MTN, was allegedly punched to near death by Obidigwe and his thugs inside the residence of Rev. Fr. John Manafa at Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra state, home town of former Governor Willie Obiano.

Although the actual cause of the brutal attack on Anaukwu was not yet ascertained as at press time but sources hinted that it might not be unconnected with a power tussle behind Obiano’s wife’s ambition to contest the Senatorial seat of Anambra North Senatorial District.

Anaukwu who spoke to newsmen at his hospital bed yesterday, admitted that he criticized the likes of Obidigwe and other Aguleri indigenes who benefitted a lot from the former Governor Willie administration and turned round to bite the fingers that fed them.

According to Anaukwu, “In my social media critic, I did pointed out that if there is any to fight Obiano or his wife as their fellow kinsmen, definitely not the likes of Obidigwe or some other youths from Aguleri because Obiano picked them from the bin and made them whatever they think they are today”.

“So, as an MTN trade partner, I supplied a certain telecommunication gadget to Chief Primus Odili, former Chief of Staff to Obiano who also was a beneficiary of Obiano administration like Obidigwe and when I took the gadget to him, he requested me to accompany him to a meeting at Rev. Fr. John Manafa”s house at Aguleri which I Obliged him”.

“As soon as Odili and I reached Fr. Manafa’s place, Obidigwe sighted me and turned to tiger by onfronting me with why I chose to criticize him in Aguleri forum and other social media and I replied that it was not fair for him and others who had benefitted immensely from Obiano administration to turn round and castigate Obiano or his wife or even to constitute a clog along the wheels of Obiano’s wife’s Anambra North District Senatorial ambition under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA”.

“At that point, Obidigwe started pushing and heating me left and right before Odili and Fr. Manafa separated him from me. As I left the compound to go, Obidigwe communicated his thugs waiting outside the gate to deal ruthlessly with me and one of the thugs hit me at the back of my neck and I stumbled and fell down”.

“As I laid flat on the floor, as a result of the club they hit me, the other thugs pounced on me and hit me constantly at my chest and face and as I was wearing eye glasses, they smashed the glasses into my eyes until Fr. Manafa and Odili came out and separated them from me”.

“As soon as I stood up, I entered my car and drove off and on my way, I almost became blind and the pains held me back until I barely managed to find myself here in the hospital, got admitted, called my younger brother to come to the hospital and I went into coma”.

“This incident occurred at Aguleri between 9 and 10 p.m. on Saturday and I reached this hospital in Awka at 11.55 p.m.”

As at the time of filing this report yesterday, Anaukwu stated that he would report the matter to the police as soon as he regained consciousness and then others steps would follow suit as he would not allow what he described as rascality to be swept under the carpet.

Efforts to get in touch with the Odili, Obidigwe and Fr. Manafa proved abortive as they could not take their calls from newsmen. However, Fr. Manafa who later picked his call, said he would not like to comment on the incident.

The Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Southeast Zone, in a telephone chat, condemned the incident and described the action of the thugs and their principal who incidentally is a honourable member of the parliament as barbaric and uncalled.

CLO’s Southeast Regional Chairman, Comrade Emeka Attah, in a statement, said it is worrisome that such an incident is taking place at a time Nigerians are occupied with how to elect a new set of political leaders that could rescue this country from disintegration, economic comatose and political instability.