Court Denies Chukwuemeka Sunny Bigman Bail As Police Slams Him 22 Counts Charge

Advertisement

By Chuks Eke

The Police on Thursday charged Mr Sunday Chukwuemeka Alias Sunny Bigman and S. Bigman Multi-Business Concept, alleged illegal land grabbers/speculators to Federal High Court Awka with a 22 counts charge.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Sunday Chukwuemeka was denied bail by the trial Justice Ngajiwa after hearing the Prosecuting Counsel oppose the plea made by Defence counsel, Alex Ejesieme SAN who moved a motion on notice for his bail.

The Court process was presided by Honourable Justice Ngajiwa in the Charge no FHC/AWK/C/135/2022, signed by A. N. Obo Esq of the legal department Zone 13, Ukpo between Inspector General of Police (Complainant) vs Sunday Chukwuemeka Alias Sunny Bigman and S. Bigman Multi-Business Concept (Defendants) .

The court was informed about the 22 counts charge as amended which stated that the defendants conspired with people now at large to commit felony, terrorism, Advanced fee fraud and other fraud related offences filed before it.

However, Sunday Chukwuemwka alias Sunny Bigman pleaded ‘Not guilty’ to all 22 counts charge and was remanded in police custody till 25th January, 2023 when the ruling on bail application would be heard.

It would be recalled that Zone 13 Police, Ukpo had earlier arrested the alleged illegal land grabber/speculator as one of the persons who on or before 12th November, 2022 allegedly invaded Jesus Favor Estate, Umueze/Ogwugwu Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State and demolished over 70 buildings and destroyed farmlands worth millions of naira claiming they were sent by government to recover the land.

According to the Chairman, Umueze/Ogwugwu community Oba, Hon. Barrister Chuba Oranusi, on November 12, 2022, a certain group of persons led by Sunday Chukwuemeka popularly known as Sunny Big man and one Mike Egbule known as MICPAN with thugs and some security personnel allegedly raided our place and started demolishing our homes, fences, scrapping our farmlands with two bulldozers harassing and brutalizing the original land owners.

“We showed evidence of the the Invaders brutalizing our people and trying to waste our ancestral lands that is why we approached Zone 13 police to give our evidence and support our petition.

“The destruction continued until December. It was on December 14, 2022, that the long arm of the law caught up with Sunday Chukwuemeka(Sunny Big man who is cooling off his heels at Zone 13 police .

“We thank the Zone 13 police for promptly arresting one of the alleged culprits. We also thank the Anambra state government for promptly putting up an announcement when they heard our cry that they did not send anybody to come to demolish our homes.

“State Government said that they did not send anybody to be collecting money for the government which Sunny was allegedly doing, extorting our people and selling our lands. It was based on that that the police was able to arrest him because the government did not send him.

Also, when the demolition was ongoing, the spokesperson of the illegal land grabbers and property developers, Mr Mike Egbule known as Micpan while speaking to journalist on a phone interview claimed that they had authorization from Government to recover the land saying that the demolished places belong to government.