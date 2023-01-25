Breaking News: Prof Ikonne, Abia PDP Governorship Candidate, Dies In Abuja

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the Abia State Gubernatorial candidate, Prof Uche Ikonne has died. He died in Abuja after a brief illness.

The current Governor of Abia State, Dr. Ikpeazu had announced previously that the PDP gubernatorial candidate had fallen ill.

Previously, the Peoples Democratic Party National Youth Movement raised an alarm. They warned the national leadership of the party to reconsider the “failing health” of Prof Uchenna Ikonne, the Abia State PDP Governorship candidate and find a replacement for him.

The PDP youths movement noted that Ikonne displayed his frail health status at the Abia State PDP Campaign Kick-off at Umuahia on November 24 from where he was taken for treatment and had since not returned.

The late Prof Ikonne was born in August 15, 1956. He hailed from Agburuike, Nsulu in Isiala North Local Government Area [LGA], Abia State.

Below is the death announcement by the family…

DEATH OF PROFESSOR ELEAZEAR UCHENNA IKONNE

I regret to announce the death of my dear father, *Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne,* who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am after a brief illness.

He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.

*Dr Uche- Ikonne Chikezie*

*For the family.*