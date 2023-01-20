Breaking News: Gunmen Kidnap Ideato North Chairman, Two Others

Advertisement

The chairman of Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Chris Ohizu, has been kidnapped.

Two others who were with him during the time of the attack in the early hours of Friday were also kidnapped.

The gunmen who shot him before abducting him, burnt his country home at Imoko community in Arondizuogu area of the LGA.

Confirming the story a source said “the Sole Administrator of Ideato North was kidnapped together with two others after burning his house at Imoko community in Arondizuogu. They shot him on his leg before taking him away.”

This is coming less than a week after the home of the spokesperson of Coalition of United Political Parties, Ugochinyere Imo, was attacked at Akokwa community in the Ideato North LGA, with three persons killed and about 33 vehicles razed.

Two days ago in Oguta gunmen stormed Agwa community but for the timely intervention of the police the story would have been different. In the ensuing gun battle our source said one gunman was killed although police said it gunned down three of the gunmen.