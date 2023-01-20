Ugochinyere Scores Uzodinma Low On Security Calls On Imolites To Vote Out APC

Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party House of Representatives candidate for Ideato North South Federal Constituency in Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere says Governor Hope Uzodinma has failed in the area of security in the state claiming that insecurity in the state had worsened since he took office.

Who Among The Presidential Candidates Is Most Corrupt Abubakar Atiku

Bola Tinubu

Peter Obi

Rabiu Kwankwaso View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Ugochinyere who is the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Part, told reporters that the governor came into the state at the time it was the most peaceful in Nigeria, and turned it into a direct opposite under his All Progressives Congress (APC).

He lamented that Imo, under Uzodimma is now worse than the killing fields of Somalia, Borno, and Yobe states, and urged the people of the state to vote the APC out of office in the upcoming elections in order to put an end to the killings.

He said: “I’m sad. I weep for my people. Imo State and her people have not known peace since Uzodinma became Governor. They have only been hearing stories of killings, arson, kidnapping, and invasion. What they never witnessed when the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was in power.

“You can imagine, after his aide threatened to harm me if I ever come to Imo state, days later, my House and cars were burnt down, and my beloved uncle and other people were brutally murdered. The Governor who’s supposed to be in charge of ensuring the protection of lives and properties of the citizens he governs is busy making baseless accusations.

Therefore, as the elections draw closer, I urge my people to vote out the All Progressives Congress in the next election.

On his part, Uzodinma blamed Ugochinyere, who he accused of working hands in gloves with the killers terrorising the state, saying last week’s mayhem, was a direct consequence of breaching an agreement with Unknown Gunmen he had been working with to destabilise the state for his selfish aim.