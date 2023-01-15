Breaking News: Fulani Militia Murder Catholic Priest, Burn Corpse, Destroy Church In Niger State

Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates the terrorst activities of the Fulani herdsmen/militia have struck again. This time they attacked a Roman Catholic Church [St. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic] in the early morning hours of Sunday January 15, 2023 killing the Reverend Father and burning his corpse to ashes – while injuring another junior Reverent Father.

St. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church is located along Daza Road, Kafin Koro in Paikoro LGA, Niger State. The murdered Reverend Father’s name was Isaac Achi. The injured Reverend Father’s name is Collins.

The Fulani militia also set the premises on fire before escaping.

The Niger state police have confirmed the attack through it public relations officer, Wasiu Abiodun.

The police stated that they recovered the corpse of the deceased – and has rushed the injured a nearby medical facility.

