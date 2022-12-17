What Will Make Me Support Peter Obi – Northern Forum Spokesman

Advertisement



The National Director of Publicity and Advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said that he will support Obi/Datti ticket if they are the best candidates in the 2023 presidential election.

Dr Hakeem disclosed this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is Hakeem’s younger brother.

He said, “I can only root for Obi and my younger brother Datti if they are the best candidates. You know I’m working on a project with Northern Elders Forum, which gives all the candidates a level playing ground.”

He added that a lot of Nigerians might be disenfranchised because of insecurity; either because INEC can not deploy for elections purposes or people can’t move around.

He added, “There is a huge problem that must be tackled decisively. If you look at the South East, IPOB, unknown gunmen, whatever are targeting people and moving freely. People are being prevented from voting because some people are burning INEC facilities.”