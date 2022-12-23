NGO Describes Jos Prophet A Clown

Advertisement



An Abuja based Non-Governmental Organization, League of National Patriots, has described a Jos based claimed prophet, Isa El-Buba as a pedestrian clown that enjoys ridiculing highly placed personalities for subsequent recognition and pecuniary interest.

In a Press Conference delivered in Jos on Thursday, December 22, 2022 read by Secretary General of the League Sanusi Muhammad on behalf of other members, Isa El-Buba was described as one of those so determined hiding under the cover of Christianity to turn Plateau State into another mine field for blood to flow to water their insatiable quest to position themselves for undue recognition and pecuniary gain, albeit irresponsibly.

According to the League, El-Buba traded mischief that went viral against the Emir of Wase in Plateau State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima and a former Central Bank Governor that he cowardly failed to name as those responsible for the slaughtering of villagers in Plateau State.

Referring to El-Buba’s viral video recording, the League quoted him as saying, “I sent a text message to a particular governor day before yesterday, and he asked me a question on why are you not supporting this candidate. I said I give you a reason on why I am not supporting because the one that is the brain I thought he will repent and change and that’s why I gave room all these period but the key sponsor of the killer men, the key sponsor of Miyetti Allah, the key sponsor of these killer men that are slaughtering our people in the villages, is this man (pointing at the posted photo of Kashim Shettima, APC Vice-presidential candidate). There are things I won’t say here where the meetings took place, himself and one of the Emirs in this state, Wase…..”

The League challenged El-Buba to prove his allegations with facts as a true, committed and sincere man of God that he claims or else he should be prepared for a legal battle to put a stop his empty, baseless serial attacks on innocent personalities in his desperation for recognition.

“We in the League of National Patriots have watched from a dignified distance the dangerous antics of some mischievous self-appointed preachers in both religions of Islam and Christianity who have arrogated to themselves a questionable holier-than-thou attitude, calling to question the integrity of some respected Nigerians based on wild, unsubstantiated and reckless allegations and generality pandering to the whims and caprices in a diabolical desire to libelously slander revered traditional rulers, religion of Islam and some other respected Nigerians in other faiths”

The League described El-Buba as a self-ordained prophet who crawled into Plateau from Borno State as a refugee in search of asylum but now hiding under the canopy of the respected religion of Christianity that he knows nothing about to preach hate out of ignorance to cause chaos and mayhem for his pecuniary gain.

“The League is not requesting or calling for any apology from Isa El-Buba to those he must have attempted to ridicule their reputation but requesting him to prove his allegations beyond any reasonable doubt so that security agencies can rely upon to act in the interest of peace.

“His failure to prove those weighty allegations is a direct invitation to a legal battle to put a stop to his primitive and uncivilized behaviors in the interest of peace”.