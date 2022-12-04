IPOB/ESN: Enugu GOC under fire over insecurity in S/East

The General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Enugu, Umar Musa, has been told that his presence in the South-East was fueling the insecurity in the region.
This was the conclusion of the civil society organisations, CSOs, who called for the deployment of the GOC Musa from the region.
Recall that the International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law, Intersociety, has on November 24, accused the Nigerian Army of extrajudicially killing eight Igbo youths at Umuona and Isuofia in Aguata Local Government of Anambra State and labelled them unknown gunmen.
The human rights organisation had in a statement titled: “Nigerian Military Killed Eight Defenseless Citizens At Umuona And Isuofia After Isuofia Unknown Gunmen Attack And Falsely Labelled Them “Gunned Down Unknown Gunmen”, described the military action as despicable, and likened it to ethnic cleansing.
But the Nigerian Army has denied the allegations describing them as unfounded.
The army in a statement by the Acting Deputy Director, 82 Division Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, accused Intersociety of being “bent on furthering the activities and aim of IPOB/ESN, with the singular purpose of destabilising our nation.”
