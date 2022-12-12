Insecurity: God’s vengeance on the way for the wicked, Amatu warns

Advertisement



….I pray to God everyday for their repentance, says Uzodimma

The Catholic Bishop of Okigwe Diocese, Most Rev Solomon Amatu has warned those involved in the killing of their fellow humans to desist forthwith or they become victims of the vengeance of God.

Bishop Amatu also urged the people of God to wear patience as a cloth in the face of the challenges of life, particularly as the Christmas period is here once again.

He spoke on Sunday in his Homily at the Golden Jubilee Church Service of the marriage between Prof Maurice Iwu and his wife, Kate, at the St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church, New Owerri.

At the same event, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State told the congregation that everyday, he prays to God to change the heart of those who perpetrate wickedness like killings and harming of their fellow human beings, particularly in Imo State.

Bishop Amatu said many people who are keen on coming home for the Christmas may be afraid of being killed or kidnapped because of the activities of the wicked in our society.

He said patience and peace are needed by people of God, even this season and warned that those who resort to perpetrating evil against their fellow humans risk what is written in the Bible in Isaiah 35: 1-6.

Making reference to the above Bible verse in his Homily, which says: “Be strong, fear not! Behold your God will come with vengeance, with the recompense of God, He will come and save you,” Bishop Amatu reminded the congregation of God’s vengeance on those who perpetrate evil and asked them to repent or get consumed in their act.

The Bishop told the people that “God is coming to save us from the hands of those doing evil” and that “everyone must pay for their crime at the last day.”

He however prayed for peace to enable Imo State prosper and develop.

In a veiled reference to the failure of the family over the entire security situation in our society, the Bishop said: “The Governor, the Bishop, the Professor, the Clergy, and all good men are all born by women and come from families. In the same vain all bad people in the society, kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists, unknown gunmen and others are all born by women and come from families.”

He therefore charged all to have a rethink and turn a new leaf.

Bishop Amatu congratulated Prof Iwu and the wife in their Golden Jubilee, noting that their marriage has succeeded because they made God the corner stone of the Union and learned from being patient and peaceful in all situations.

Governor Uzodimma reiterated that what the citizens are asking for the prosperity of our State is peace, “but in all these it will be practically impossible when we don’t have peace.”

The Governor enjoined all to pray for quick intervention of God in the affairs of Imo State and noted that everyday he commits to God in his prayers for a change of heart, of those involved in killings, kidnappings and other forms of evil deeds.

“What is happening in Imo State in terms of insecurity is unnecessary and when we are looking for development of Imo State and how our State will be the best in our country and or ask for prosperity to be in our State it will be practically impossible if we don’t have peace.”

He enjoined everyone to pray to Almighty God to touch the heart of those behind insecurity in Imo State “because they know themselves and may be here in the Church.”

Governor Uzodimma wondered how a man will sit at a place, plan how people will be killed and the next day he will be in Church and asked: “to do what?”

The Governor said Bishop Amatu’s Homily was enough menu for those who heard him and urged the congregation to go home and think about the message.

He also congratulated Prof. Maurice, the wife Kate, members of their family and welcomed all those who came from outside the State to felicitate with to to them.

In his welcome remarks, Prof Iwu thanked both the clergy, particularly Bishop Amatu, the Governor and his entourage as well as the army of important dignitaries who joined them at the Church Service and wished everyone well.

Prominent among those at the Church Service were the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Chief of Staff, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, members of the State Expanded Executive Council.

Other Very Important Personalities include: Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, former Governor of Imo State; elder Statesman, Chief (Engr.) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Prof. A.B. C. Nwosu, Barr. Levi Uzokwu (SAN), the Chairman Imo State Elders Council, HRM Eze (Dr.) Cletus Ilomuanya, former APC State Chairman, Chief Malcom Nlemigbo, and many others.