Imo DSS arrest suspected terrorist

The DSS in Imo state has arrested a suspected terrorist believed to be responsible for some of the attacks being carried out in the state.The forty-year-old man who identified himself as Ejima from Atta in Njaba Local Government Area in Imo State revealed some information about the attack on the INEC office.

Answering questions from journalists during his parade, Ejima mentions names of fellow criminals and sponsors of the attacks in imo some of whom he said are based abroad

On the attack on INEC office, Ejima said that they must be boys once under a certain person named Temple.T

He said he has been a part of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for about two years. He and his boys in Njaba L.G.A. camp behind a police station in Afoaka, even though they have abandoned their camp for the past six or seven months for fear of being arrested

He confessed to being behind the kidnap and murder of the ruler of Ebeteghete community in Njaba L.G.A. on the 8th of December, saying that the shooters were three people of his group whom he identified as Freeman, Sky and Number One.

He named one Chinasa Nworu, Okey Foreign and Vitalist Awunezi as their sponsors. According to him Chinasa who himself is a commander of ESN, ordered them to kill any member of the Ebubeagu personnel.