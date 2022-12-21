Yuletide: Anambra Govt threatens to arrest masquerades, others, if…

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Government has issued a note of warning to individuals and masquerades who are used to blocking roads and causing gridlock in the course of their activities in different parts of the state during the Yuletide, as any defaulter stands a chance of being arrested and prosecuted.

The state Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in the state on Wednesday, in which he also noted that the State Government has taken all the necessary steps to ensure free flow of traffic in the length and breadth of the State in the period.

According to him, it is not fair for season’s pomp and merrymaking in the state should constitute discomfort to passers-by, which, he said, is the reason the government has vowed that those caught flouting the directive or constituting nuisance in any way would be arrested and sanctioned accordingly.

Titled Warning against Masquerade Parades and Season’s Merrymaking That Could Cause Traffic Gridlocks; the statement reads: “Anambra State Government has taken all the necessary steps to ensure free flow of traffic in the length and breadth of the State at this period when our people are expected to return for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“The Government is therefore calling on all Masquerade (Mmanwu) enthusiasts and followers to restrict their entertainments to their respective village squares, and not the highways and major roads where they are likely to cause traffic gridlocks.

“The same warning goes to owners of beer parlours who, especially at this time, are in the habit of annexing major roads as parts of their business premises.

“Those caught flouting this directive will be arrested and sanctioned accordingly.

“Our Season’s pomp and merrymaking should not constitute discomfort to passers-by.

“In the light of the above, President Generals are urged to advise those that are concerned in their various communities.”