Gunmen kidnap ex-Cross River Accountant-General, three others

A former Accountant-General of Cross River State, Rose Bassey, has been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen.

It was gathered that the victim and three others were abducted on Tuesday evening at Uyanga-Okomita area of the Ikom-Calabar highway.

One of the victims was said to have been shot and is receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

When contacted, the state Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo, took her call but declined to comment on the issue.

A few days ago, the state Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, had ordered Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers to secure the highway, which had become dangerous as gunmen continued to abduct travellers.