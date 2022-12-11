Ganduje Foundation says it will not relent to bring succour to the less-privillage.

Advertisement



Ganduje Foundation has reiterate stances in the execution of development programmes in targeted communities within Kano State and beyond and is specifically designed to empower, promote and improve the socio-economic wellbeing of the less-privillage and the vulnerable person’s in the society.

The State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje dropped the hints at the Rotary District 9125, Zone 3 Foundation Lunch held yesterday in Kaduna State.

The Governor further explained that since the establishment of the foundation in 1996, the foundation has consistently been rendering various forms of assistance to the needy in the areas of education, healthcare services, youths and women support programmes and provision of vocational skills among others.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner of environment Dr Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, also pointed out that, since its inception the foundation has also undertaken many humanitarian community projects that have direct impact on the general wellbeing of the people, he added.

Giving reference to the Medicare support component, the foundation provided free eye treatment to the less-privillage especially the rural dwellers and beyond to More than 287,000 clients with various eye challenges across the 44 local government areas of Kano state were successfully treated and provided with required medications and recommended eye glasses.

Similarly another batch of 175,000 people with bilateral eye issues like Cataract and Trachoma underwent free surgeries, they have since thrown away their sticks and can now see like many others, he stressed.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks the District Governor, Goddy Nnadi mni, expressed profound appreciation to the Governor Ganduje and Ganduje foundation by extension for coming up with a highly sensitive innovations and ideas that have impacted positively to the lives of the common Man and aimed at rebranding the Life style of the teeming populace.

The DG therefore presented the foundation lunch award Rotary District 9125 to the governor Ganduje and is been registered as AKS member “Arch Klamp Society”.