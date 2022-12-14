France 2 Morocco 0: French set up mouth-watering World Cup final vs Argentina with Mbappe and Messi to come head-to-head

Advertisement



The loss to France prevented England from taking their free pass into the final, or so many believed.

But here was the proof that even had Gareth Southgate’s team got their just rewards on Saturday night, there are no guarantees they would have sauntered into the final at the expense of this wonderful Morocco team.

France are one win away from defending their World Cup title after a semi-final win over Morocco.

France won 2-0 on the night to set up a final showdown against Argentina.

It proved to be one game too many for brave Morocco.

Because back here at the Al Bayt Stadium, France were tested to the absolute max by the the Atlas Lions, the story of the tournament.

Against a partisan Moroccan crowd, France squeezed through but not without a whole lot of suffering and pain. Remarkably, the Africans had over 60 per cent possession.

But now, Les Bleus can defend their title against Argentina. So, it is Mbappe v Messi.

The two players signed to bring the European title to PSG which has not gone very well.