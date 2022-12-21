FIFA delete tweet that appears to make dig at Cristiano Ronaldo after Lionel Messi’s World Cup heroics with Argentina amid GOAT debate

Advertisement



A recent tweet from a FIFA account appears to have made a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo following Lionel Messi’s World Cup success.

Messi has, for many, settled the long-standing debate between him and his rival by helping Argentina win the tournament and scoring in the final.

Ever since the World Cup final, Ronaldo has remained silent on social media.

However, such a lack of online activity is more likely due to him focusing on the next step of his career.

The forward has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, and is expected to sign for them by the end of the year.

Despite Messi’s emphatic triumph, the debate between the two football stars is expected to continue amongst fans.

Ronaldo may never get his hands on the World Cup, but he will forever be remembered as one of the best to ever do it.

Messi’s seven goals in Qatar trumped the Portuguese international’s one.

And on FIFA’s World Cup account, the organisation tweeted: “Thumbs up if you really enjoyed the #FIFAWorldCup” alongside a picture of Ronaldo with his digit in the air.

However, it certainly did not go down well with some fans, with the tweet being removed soon after.

This comes after the tweet that was posted swiftly after Messi’s triumph: “The GOAT debate is settled. The ultimate prize is now part of the collection. The legacy is complete.”

That too has now been removed from their account, with Ronaldo seemingly unable to get away from the comparisons.

Argentina were crowned champions whilst Portugal only reached the quarter-finals, with both players having very different levels of success.