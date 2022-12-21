Anthony Joshua signs up for CBeebies bedtime story rematch as he reads second book on the channel

Advertisement



Boxer Anthony Joshua is expected to be such a big hit on CBeebies Bedtime Stories he’s already signed up for a rematch.

It was revealed last week the ex-world champ is to read children’s tale The Snowy Day, by Ezra Jack Keats.

A date has not been fixed for that but I can reveal he will read another story on the kids’ channel tomorrow — Ravi’s Roar, by Tom Percival.

A TV insider said: “The reaction to AJ featuring on CBeebies Bedtime Stories has been huge. There’s so much excitement.

“The BBC were desperate to book him in for another sitting, which he gladly agreed to. It’s a privilege to be asked twice and he sees it as a great honour.”

AJ follows in the footsteps of Harry Styles, Tom Hardy and Chris Hemsworth.

Ravi’s Roar tells the story of an angry young boy who learns to express and understand his feelings. The Snowy Day is about a lad named Peter who puts on his snowsuit and steps out of his house into a wintry world.

When published in 1962, he was among the first African-American characters to feature in a major children’s book.

Kate Winslet and Richard E Grant are some of the big names to read a story on CBeebies over Christmas. But neither packs a punch as big as AJ.