Excitement as Nigerian in Canadian Varsity bags international award

Miss Rebecca Osemede Iyoha, daughter of a former Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. David Iyoha, has been honoured by the Golden Key International Honour Society in Canada for her academic excellence and achievement.

Iyoha, a final year student of Bio-Chemistry at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, was specifically honoured as an outstanding foreign student in the country.

By the Honour, Iyoha was granted all benefits and privileges due to members of the Honour Society in Canada and across the world.

The Golden Key National Honour Society was founded in November 29, 1977, and is recognised globally, especially in the United States, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa and Bahamas, as the world’s largest collegiate honour society.

David Iyoha in his reaction to the honour done to his daughter, said the glory belongs to God.

“I give glory to God Almighty for counting us worthy to have a daughter who has not only made us proud but has also brought honour to our beloved country. This honour is not only to me and my immediate family but also to Esan land, to Edo State and to Nigeria, because this honour done to her will further pave way for other Nigerian immigrants that may wish to go abroad for further studies”, the former Spewker said.

The recipient in her speech, promised to continue to make her father land proud in all she does.

She said, “I will ensure that I will always be associated with noble and honest activities that will promote the good image of my country, Nigeria across the world, and also make my parents proud for having me as their daughter.”

Iyoha advised Nigerian students in the diaspora to be serious with their studies, to be polite and focus, to be honest with themselves on what they really want to achieve in life, and to always be ready to pay the price of what it takes to live a successful life in foreign countries.