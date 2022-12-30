Reps Candidate, Ifeanyi Ibezi inspects ongoing construction of Ideani Community roads as FERMA assures 1month completion deadline

Advertisement



The long awaited takeoff of the foremost key arterial road into Ideani community has been kick started in earnest..

The road project being undertaken by the Federal Emergency Road Maintenance Agency(FERMA) took off on Dec 27,2022.

According to the facilitator, Hon Ifeanyichukwu Ibezi who factored the road project on behalf of the community into the 2022 Federal Government budget just within the 5months brief stint he earlier had at the National Assembly was inexplicably delayed until now.

Hon Ibezi, who stormed the construction site in Ideani earlier today was received by excited residents who warmly welcomed him and his equally elated entourage, observed that the community was one of the communities without any well-paved internal access road.

Addressing the crowd of residents who chanted solidarity songs to welcome him, Ibezi who is contesting for the Idemili North/Idemili South House of Representatives seat in the coming February 25,2023 general election noted that, “Today is one of the happiest days of my life. I have been living with the burden of ensuring that Ideani community gets her internal roads asphalted, just like other neighbouring communities of Abatete, Uke, Ojoto, Alor, Oraukwu and Nnobi, etc. This is one of the key dividends of democracy the citizens yearn for.”

According to him, “Ideani is a community after my heart. I constantly and daily brainstorm on how to move this community forward in terms of development projects, social, economic and utility services.

“This road project is just the beginning. I went to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works, FERMA and other stakeholders to see to the restoration of this road project…”

Hon Ibezi, who is contesting for the Idemili North and South Federal Constituency seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) appealed to residents to ensure they accord the contractor full cooperation in terms of unhindered access to areas needed to do a commendable job on the road project especially now that a new leadership has been elected.

Taking a cue from the Site Engineer’s submission that some persons have been trying to obstruct and prevent them from having the right of way as mandated by the FG/Anambra State governments in the project design, Ibezi appealed for the full cooperation of Ideani leaders/stakeholders.

He disclosed that he would drop bye from time to time to ensure a quality timely job was done. But charged the stakeholders to take ownership of the project so as to enable the contractor do it according to specification.