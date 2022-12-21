Emiliano Martinez brutally trolls Kylian Mbappe during Argentina’s trophy parade

Advertisement



The French footballer was quoted saying in May that European nations are better prepared for the World Cup because they play “high-level matches all the time” against each other, whereas Argentina and Brazil do not face the same demands.

When Martinez was asked what he thinks about the comment Mbappe made, he stated that the PSG star doesn’t know enough about football.

During Argentina’s trophy parade on Tuesday, December 20, Martinez was captured trolling Mbappe as he partied on the open-top bus.

Days after he called for a “minute silence” for Kylian Mbappe who he said is “dead”, Argentina’s goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has continued trolling the French striker over a comment he made about South American football.

Before the 2022 World Cup was concluded, Martinez tackled Mbappe during a press conference on Saturday, December 17, over an old comment he made about the quality of South American football.

That was not the first time Martinez has been involved in a controversial celebration, after collecting his Golden Glove trophy, he placed it on his crotch area and gestured towards the crowd as he walked off the stage.

The goalkeeper was spotted carrying a baby toy that had the Paris Saint Germain superstar’s face on it. Many however felt he was being petty as the striker scored four goals against him during the match.