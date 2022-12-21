Ruger – Asiwaju

Advertisement



Jonzing World’s singer-songwriter, Ruger continues his impressive run in 2022 as he wraps up the year with the official music video for the trending single, Asiwaju.

On the track ‘Asiwaju’, Ruger is all about himself being ahead of his peer. He sings over the mellifluous instrumentation of the track with lyrics such as: “I’m ahead of them Asiwaju, I’m a fvcking baller Ighalo ni mi, no man fit talk shit to me, ni ilu mi you go collect ooo.”

The video was shot and directed by David Anthony.

Watch below.