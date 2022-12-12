Diaspora Nigerians Task Ikwuano LG as it Launches Economic Blueprint

Advertisement



Ahead, the Ikwuano Socio-Economic Summit 2023 billed for January 3-5, 2023, it’s facilitators, Ahamefula Development Initiative Ikwuano, ADII has reiterated that accountability and transparency are key in the new Ikwuano LGA of their vision

Speaking on his expectations from the Summit which holds at the LG’s headquarters, Dr Ifeanyi Uke, ADII’s Elders Committee chairman said: “Going forward, it is definitely not going to be business as usual in the governance and administration of Ikwuano LG, we expect the launching of the Economic Blueprint for Ikwuano will chart a way forward in this direction.

Dr Uke, a Clinical Psychologist based in the United States of America, USA, giving a double-edged advice tasked Ikwuano indigenes to be followers with conscience and not just ‘follow-follow’ political party members. “In the 2023 General Elections, our youths especially, must undertake due diligence on politicians to vote into offices, they should not vote based on sentiments or other mundane considerations.

For the politicians, he urged them to prioritise the people in their policies and programmes, as the socio-economic well being of the citizens are their basic rights.

Another US-based Ikwuano son, Engineer Joseph Mpamaugo, proffered that accountability is key in the development of the LG

Mpamaugo, Vice-chairman of ADII said “The take-away we expect from this Summit is that henceforth Ikwuano people deserve accountability in the administration of the LG. Those seeking elective positions to represent Ikwuano must be ready to be accountable to the people.

He further debunked views that Diaspora Nigerians are oblivious of the challenges at home. “We Nigerians in Diaspora are very much interested in getting our country in a better shape. It is erroneous to assume that we are in comfort zones and therefore do not appreciate the challenges back home. “How can we be comfortable here knowing that our brothers and sisters, our parents are not having the best of times at home? There is nothing like home” he submitted.

ADII’s media unit reports that notable Ikwuano community and business leaders have endorsed the scheduled Summit which they described as innovative and timely

Among those who have pledged moral and financial support for the Summit include, retired bank executive and former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the defunct Union Homes Savings and Loans Ltd, Chief Onyemuwa Chionuma, and top businessman, Chief Nzeribe S.Okegbue. Others are Gen Charles Okoro, rtd; Dr Adolphus Okebugwu and Mr Ngozi Anyaogu, Managing Director, AG Mortgages and Admiral Osondu, rtd; amongst others.

ADII, a Community Based Organisation, CBO scheduled the ‘Ikwuano Socio-Economic Summit 2023’ as part of its strategies to jumpstart socio-economic development of its agrarian-rural Ikwuano LG.

The Summit with the theme: “Sustainable Economic Development in Ikwuano: A Roadmap for the 21st Century” will also witness the launching of ‘Ikwuano Economic Blueprint’.

The Summit chairman is the notable constitutional lawyer, and Chairman, NBA Section on Public Interest and Development Law, SPIDEL, Barrister Monday Onyekachi Ubani, while the erudite scholar-banker, Dr Anthony Ewelike will deliver the keynote address.

Also expected to deliver a special paper at the Summit is Professor (Mrs) Ihuoma Ndimele. The trio are accomplished Ikwuano sons and daughter.

The 3-day Summit which would witness an assembly of who is who in Ikwuano’s socio-economic and political milieu would equally provide a platform for politicians seeking elective offices in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections to present their manifestos plans to Ikwuano people and interact with them as a corporate body

In an earlier press statement, the Protem Chairman of ADII, Hon Emeka Osoagbaka stated that “It has become very necessary that we collectively determine who represents us, while we, the people, determine our core needs and areas of preference. This interest and participation will ensure that we hold our politicians accountable, and drawing up an agreed plan provides us with the parameters to assess governance and representation on a scale. This is the time to ask questions and expect answers. It must now be Ikwuano first”, he submitted

Ikwuano LGA, an agricultural rural community is home to the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, the National Root Crop Research Institute, NRCRI, Umudike and the Law and Agricultural Science Faculties of Abia State University, as well as Government College, which British leaders wrongly described as in Umuahia.