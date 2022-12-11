Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence in emotional statement after watching ‘beautiful World Cup dream’ fizzle in Morocco KO

Advertisement



Cristiano Ronaldo posted an emotional statement after his “biggest and most ambitious dream” of winning a World Cup ended.

The 37-year-old failed to inspire Portugal to quarter-final victory off the bench against Morocco.

He was in tears as he made his way down the tunnel after losing 1-0 to Morocco in the quarter-finals.

“I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 presences that I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese people, I gave my all, he said”.