Atiku canvasses for votes promises to end insecurity in South East

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar says if elected the next president of Nigeria he would end insecurity ravaging the southeastern part of the country.

Atiku who spoke in Owerri, the Imo State capital, during the PDP presidential campaign rally in the state, said his administration would give the Igbo people a sense of belonging.

The former Vice President said that his administration would engage with the Igbo youths, especially on the issue of restructuring and uniting all parts of the country.

According to him, he is the only presidential candidate with the experience to unify the country and rescue it from bad governance which he said had become the lot of the nation under the watch of the All Progressives Congress.

Some of those who attended the event are Former governors of the state Achike Udenwa and Emeka Ihedioha, Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal, Akwa Ibom state governor Udom Emmanuel and the National Secretary of the party Samuel Anyanwu among others

Atiku is expected to visit Katsina in continuation of his nationwide campaign ahead of next year’s presidential election.