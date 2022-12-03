Anambra Police Invite Man Who Accused DPO of Collecting ₦350, 000 to Release Corpse

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Police Command has invited a Twitter user, @princenenchecfr, to tender evidence(s) to substantiate his claim that a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the state recently charged a family the sum of three hundred and fifty thousand (₦350,000) before he agreed to release the corpse of their son who was gunned down during a fatal cult war in Awka, the state capital.

Giving the update in a press statement, the Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu explained that the said corpse has not been released, and further revealed it was not even within the powers of a DPO to release corpse or to investigate murder cases.

The statement reads: “The Command wishes to inform the members of the public that said corpse has not been release, just as I early said it is not within the powers of the DPO to release corpse or to investigate murder cases. The case has been transferred to State CID for proper review and consolidation of information before us. Recall on Saturday 26/11/2022, there was rivalry Cult shootings that took place in Awka and this led to the murder of a young man. The Command already have three suspects in custody and investigation is still ongoing.

“The Command also want to use this medium to invite the Twitter handler @princenenchecfr to Anambra State Police Command by 11am on Wednesday 7/12/2022 to come with evidence and witnesses of persons when the DPO demanded the sum three hundred and fifty thousand naira from him and later the corpse was released. This will enable us come out with facts of what transpired.

“The Command, while thanking the members of the public especially our followers on their comments and reactions, we urge you to sustain it and note that, it is from such that help in our decision to improve on our services.”