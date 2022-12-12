2023 Governorship-Coalition Of Youths And Students Endorse Gawuna

Advertisement



Kano State Deputy Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Candidate Dr.Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has been endorsed by a Coalition of Youths and Students Associations in the State for the 2023 Governorship.

Speaking during the occasion held at the Water Falls Event Centre in Kano,the Chairman of the Coalition which comprises of Youths and Students Associations in the Local Governments and Tertiary Institutions,Comrade Najmudeen Mukhtar while explaining their purpose of the endorsement described the APC Candidate as the viable and most qualified for the position of the Governor of Kano State.

His words….”On behalf of the entire Kano State Youths and Students,we are hereby endorsing your candidature (Gawuna) as gubernatorial candidate of our great party,the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is due to the confidence we have in you as an exemplary leader who dedicated his entire life for developmental service to humanity through youth empowerment and capacity building for the both youths and students.

Your ticket is indeed the best for better Kano”.

Najmudeen further said…”Gawuna is a well liked and acceptable person to the people of Kano State having been tested and trusted”.

“He towers above other governorship candidates because of his pedigree,humility and vast experience in governance”.

“The youths and students knows his antecedents having seen evidence of political experience and his contribution towards their progress”.

“The APC Candidate has demonstrated that he possessed competence and capacity to govern a big State like Kano effectively, that is why we are supporting him to be the next governor of Kano State”.

The Chairman of the Coalition added…”We are therefore assuring you that we will mobilise youths and students to vote for you”.

Responding,the APC Gubernatorial Flagbearer Dr.Nasiru Gawuna thanked the coalition for having confidence in him and his running mate Alh.Murtala Sule Garo, he assured them that youths development will be one of the policy thrusts of his administration.

“I want to assure you that my administration will continue to be youth friendly with a lot of programmes to better your tomorrow”.

Gawuna also enjoined the youths and students as future leaders of the state and the country to continue to be hardworking,respectful and not to be used to cause violence during election.

In their separate remarks, the State APC Chairman Abdullahi Abbas Sunusi,the House Leader of the Federal House of Representatives Alhassan Ado Doguwa and the Commissioner of Information who is also the Spokesman of the Gawuna-Garo Gubernatorial Campaign Council Muhammad Garba reminded the youths that the APC government has done a lot for the development of youths and education in the State.

“The present APC Government in the State which Gawuna and Garo were part of is the one that completed the payment of outstanding students fees inherited from the previous administration and still went on to provide infrastructures in the tertiary institutions across the State”.

They noted that the Gubernatorial ticket of Nasiru Gawuna and Murtala Garo possessed what it takes to continue the laudable strides in Kano.

In attendance during the event were Commissioners,Kano Municipal Local Government Chairman Fa’izu Alfindiki who doubles as the Chairman Youths & Students Committee in the Gawuna-Garo Gubernatorial Campaign Council,APC Stalwarts and hundreds of Youths and Students Groups.