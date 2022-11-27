Why Oshiomhole is against senator Francis Alimikhena’s human capital empowerment- By Benjamin Atu

Advertisement



The liberation of men from exploitation and oppression perpetrated by Adams Oshiomhole and his collaborators is a major reason why Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is curious about the incumbent Senator Francis Alimikhena. while Oshiomhole seeks ways to keep the people of Edo North under the bondage of his political patronage, Senator Francis Alimikhena on the other hand has decided to break the masses free from such dependence. He who gives fish and him who teaches how to fish and provides tools for fishing who is more developmentally minded?

Before the emergence of Senator Francis Alimikhena, there was a chronic shortage of human capacity in Edo North. Youths did not have the avenue to learn a trade or skill.

On assumption of office, Senator Francis Alimikhena conceived the need to break from such a high-level dependence by engaging the youths in various forms of training and developmental skill acquisition programs. Many who volunteered to learn tailoring were provided with Sawing Machines to enable them to start their careers. Others were engaged in other trainings and their tools were also given to them to leave an independent life rather than begging daily to survive.

Many Edo North youths do not fall into these categories as Scholarships were offered to many who wanted to forward their education. Based on the demand of the masses to be engaged in transportation service which is a major employer of labour across the world, Senator Francis Alimikhena offered to yield to public demand by constantly providing Kekenappep (Tricycles)and Okada (Motorbikes) to those who decline training and scholarship.

That singular act of Senator Alimikhena to listen to the cry of the downtrodden has become a sin that Adams oshiomhole has taken to various spiritual alters to question the rationale behind the efforts of Senator Alimikhena in stopping Edo North artisans from gathering at his doorstep daily to seek food, for him to reign supreme over the people as a conquered society.

One wonders why Adams Oshiomhole decided to pay deaf ears to the infrastructural development of Senator Francis Alimikhena across Edo North and decide to attack his human capital development effort.

The world is waiting for Adams Oshiomhole to criticize the world Class Dialysis center that was built by senator Francis Alimikhena in the Auchi General Hospital. A feat in the Health sector that Oshiomhole could not achieve as a Governor of Edo State was built and commissioned by Senator Alimikhena and rather than pointing at the various roads constructed by the Senator, the rural Electrification effort, street lights, and portable water supply, he has decided to concentrate all his efforts in attacking only the distribution of empowerment Materials by the senator because Oshiomhole didn’t envisage that the masses could be liberated from his grip.

Edo North which was once a conquered territory by an individual has been liberated by the incumbent Senator. This singular action of Senator Francis Alimikhena has led to increased skill and human capital development which has liberated the people from depending on appointment into becoming industrialists.

It is the liberation of Edo North from the grip of Adams Oshiomhole that has made him to constantly kick against the distribution of empowerment materials like Keke nappep, Sawing machines, Generators and other items to the people knowing that when the masses are exposed to personal wealth creation they will no longer look up to him (Oshiomhole) for survival hence they have decided to criticize Senator Francis Alimikhena for liberating the masses from depending on individual rather than seeking for avenue to compliment his efforts.

In the past few years Senator Francis Alimikhena has moved Edo North from a lower and often undesirable Senatorial District to a highly preferred one. This he has done by reducing the spectre of unemployment by attacking absolute poverty which has helped in reducing the inequalities that was fisted on the people by the former Governor Adams Oshiomhole who built a personality cult within the wider social -Political sphere.

Development is a multifaceted process and not a myopic view as described by Senator Francis Alimikhena critics. In 2015 and 2019, Adams Oshiomhole Praised Senator Francis Alimikhena’s moral probity and rectitude. It is therefore too late to turn around and tell the same people that the man you once praise and admire has suddenly become an evil man. For he that is good can only become better. I hope Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is reading?