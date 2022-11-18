Water Project:   The Bala Mohamed Drive – By Umar Usman Duguri

Advertisement



When Governor Bala Mohamed answered the clarion calls of the good people of Bauchi state, many citizens thank God, the supreme being for his response to set another paradigm shift in the annals of history of Bauchi state that was left behind due to increasing influx and lackadaisical attitudes of some unscrupulous leaders in proper utilization of the resources channeled to the state from the federation allocation grant and the misused internally generated revenues. For governor Bala Mohamed it is not only an acceptance, but a duty to serve Nigeria he dedicated his over four decades serving before joining active politics in the year 2007 when he beat the then ex-governor of Bauchi state to clinched the upper chamber of the national assembly as a distinguish Senator representing Bauchi south senatorial district for close to two years before former respected president of Nigeria Good luck Jonathan appointed him to be FCT Minister for close to six years of triumph and dedication to humanity. These led to rescuing of thousands of lives in Abuja through many initiatives that has positive bearing to the lives of the forsaking inhabitants.

When he took over the reins of governance in 2019 as governor of Bauchi state, little did he know of the existence of a myriad of problems, needing urgent attention to justify his position as the new man saddled to transform the state, possibly to an el dorado.

First, the treasury bequeathed his administration was insolvent, in shambles lacking proper record keeping. It could not even support the fueling of official vehicles to function not to talk of confronting the tasks ahead.

The situation was pathetic, horrible and worrisome to the extent that Governor Bala Muhammad almost regretted suspending his comfort and cherished freedom as an ordinary citizen to contest the governorship position. He cried aloud for the people to bear him witness on how the state was enmeshed in poverty. He was left with no option than to chase those who sucked the blood of the state. Indeed, Bauchi state was already breathing its last when he took over. The economy was already on recession and undeclared Structural Adjustment Programme was sapping the entire people dry.

As the journey for restoration of the fading glory progressed though on a snail speed for lack of a solvent treasury and mounting opposition from within and without, through courage, determination and the zeal to excel, within the first 100 days of the administration, backlog of salaries and pension arrears were paid. The administration courageously reintroduced probity and prudence in public expenditure as well as started flushing out ghost workers that fed fat on the sweat of others. Security to lives and property remains a top priority of the administration just as deliverance of unquantifiable service.

The most important of all areas is the water project in the state, the government inherited an ongoing World Bank water project in the state that requires state intervention and adequate funding to save lives and actualize the visionary project that was neglected to the lowest ebb by successive government. Those, with an experienced General Manager of the Bauchi state urban sewage and corporation Engineer Aminu Aliyu Gital, the board maintained its status as well as harnessing the meager resources at its disposal. Therein, governor Bala set up the board to be more functional, Alhaji Hamza Koshe Akuyam chaired the board while Engineer Aminu Aliyu who is also the coordinator of the Bauchi mega/expansion water project; a project which governor Bala Mohamed didn’t waste time in funding it to provides adequate water supply to ever area of the state and subsequent change of old pipe lines.

The water project stands to be one of the best initiatives of governor Bala who actualize the dreams of the then pessimists of many areas of the state who never thought of having portable running water in their places of living.

Until, the actualization of the water projects, Aminu promised to compliments the Governor Bala Mohamed desired to rescue the people of Bauchi state from contracting water borne diseases as a result of poor or inadequate provision of materials and effort to stop people from taking dirty water as an alternative before; but, now it has become a history, Bauchi state record less than 2% ratio of any water borne diseases since the assumption of the incumbent government that ameliorate the welfare and sanitary consumption water at their door steps.

The Old Gubi and Buzaye Dams were expanded to be providing millions of water daily, government fixed expired machines to enhanced service delivery, and new generators have been bought in case of eventuality and above all government has subsidized the token amount to be paid monthly basis for the services offered.

At the moment, the Governor Bala Mohamed popular administration finally brought an end of water scarcity and unhygienic consumption as well as total absent of water in many existing industrial in the state that requires water for its activities. This will undoubtedly remain the major trademark of the administration for bringing succor to three million electorates that brought the government into power and hundreds of people commending Engineer Aminu for dedicating himself to the service of Bala Mohamed’s administration. Above all, is the new open door policy of receiving complain in case of service failure or observation in the distribution of water statewide.

Among the most benefiting areas are Wunti Dada, Tudun Yerima have been repaired, Doya, Bayan Nitel, old GRA, yelwa amongst numerous areas, and effort have put in place to extend to new layout areas created by the administration as part of its Urban Renewal project of providing serene environment with modern infrastructures and water at door steps.

Posterity will be fair to the governor for not only bringing succor but saves more lives than lost lives before it emergence due to negligence, and most remark thing is the prompt completion of the World Bank projects by the government. No wonder president Buhari commended the state governor during the commissioning of the water expansion project as a true legacy project worthy of emulation.