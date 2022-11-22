Tackling insurgency, Buhari’s biggest achievement–Aregbesola

Advertisement



The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, says the biggest achievement of the Muhammadu Buhari administration is its tackling of insurgency.

The minister stated this on Monday in Abuja at the fourth edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard 2015-2023 Series organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the scorecard initiative was launched as part of the efforts of the ministry to showcase the numerous achievements of the administration.

Aregbesola said the administration had successfully stopped insurgents from building strongholds, occupying territories and collecting taxes from the people as was the case before it took over.

“There is no insurgency stronghold anymore in Nigeria and that is the biggest achievement as you might want to understand it.

“Most people conveniently overlook that the fact that at the advent of this administration in 2015, local governments in their numbers were under the occupation of insurgents,

“But today, there is no single inch of Nigerian soil under the control of insurgents.

” This is the biggest achievement in terms of internal security,’’ he said.

The minister, who acknowledged that there were still challenges, added that they were surmountable.

According to him, there is no nation of the world without its own challenges and the Federal Government is working hard to address them

Earlier, the minister gave the scorecards of the ministry and the four para- military agencies under his supervision.

The agencies are the Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as the Federal Fire Service.

He said the agencies performed well in the discharge of their statutory mandate and they remained committed to providing security for Nigerians.