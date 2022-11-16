Reactions as Soludo Begins Dismantling of Obiano’s Streetlights in Awka

Advertisement



By lzunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has begun dismantling of the diesel-powered streetlights installed in various parts of the state by the expired administration of his predecessor, ex-Governor Willie Obiano, in different parts of the state.

The dismantling of the streetlights was recently noticed along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in Awka, the capital city of the state. It was also observed that solar-powered streetlights and panels are also being replaced on the spots from where the previous ones are being dismantled.

A source close to the government who pleaded anonymity said the switch-over from the diesel-powered streetlights to the solar-powered was informed by some cogent reasons, as the Governor could not have just start the transference without much consideration bordering on the effectiveness and the efficiency of the new method, as against the old ones.

A road user and shuttle bus driver, Mr. Ikenna Amadi said the streetlights have not been regularly on at night as they used to be. He, however, opined that Governor Soludo may have been switching over to the solar-powered lights to block the save the money being wasted on diesel, which, he said benefit those who manage the streetlights and switch them on and off anytime they like.

When contacted for further details, the State Commissioner for Power and Water Resource, Engr. Julius Ezenwanne, said the benefits of the new (solar-powered) streetlights weigh comparably higher than their diesel-powered counterparts in many ways, ranging from the efficiency to the effectiveness, and the environmental friendliness, among others.

He, however, promised to address the media on the innovation and the reasons behind it, at the appropriate time, during which he would also give detailed explanation on the actual reasons for the switch-over.

The development has also sparked off some reactions on the social media. Some of the reactions social media users on the streetlights replacement are attached as follow: