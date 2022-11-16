Anambra Family Set to Bury Parents and Four Children One Day

Advertisement



By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The family of Nwokedi of Umuomukwe Amakwa Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State has announced the burial date of six members of the family who died once.

According to a burial poster trending online, the six family members were said to have died one night of October 8, 2022 after taking their dinner.

The deceased compromise of a father, Late Mr. Augustine Tochukwu Nwokedi (aged 41 years); his wife, Late Mrs. Josephine Nkeiru Nwokedi (aged 39 years); and their four children —Late Master Emmanuel Chinaemerem Nwokedi (aged 12 years); Late Master Godwin Chigozie Nwokedi (aged 9 years); Late Miss Blessing Chinazaekpere Nwokedi (aged 6 years); and Late Master Joseph Chinedum Nwokedi.

Captioned “Painful Exit”, the burial poster also announces that the burial mass of the six will hold on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Nwokedi’s family, Amakwa Ozubulu, followed by the burial ceremony proper.

These will be after their bodies must have been returned from the Joint Hospital Mortuary, Ozubulu, to their compound for lying in state.