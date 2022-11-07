Onicha Residents Under Attack by Joint Forces & Ebubeagu

Advertisement



…Residents’ Houses set ablaze, some abducted

The Nigeria military alongside the police and Ebubeagu have allegedly invaded Onicha Community in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state causing terror and pandemonium to its residents.

Biafra Abakaliki reports that the Joint Forces including Ebubeagu, on the early morning of Sunday, took siege of Mgbom in Onicha LGA, Ebonyi State harassing and molesting residents of the area without any act of provocation or reason made known to the public for the unwarranted attack on the innocent people in their homes and communities.

A house belonging to yet to be identified citizen of the same community was set ablaze by the Joint Security Forces, while in some households they committed breakery and entering which is illegal in the Nigeria and International laws.

A source from the affected community who spoke with the media on the condition of anonymity, stated that a man and his son was also forcefully abducted and taken to an unknown location by the Nigeria security that came for the dastardly operation.

Meanwhile, efforts made by the media to ascertain why the attack on the people of Mgbom in Onicha LGA Ebonyi State by the Joint Nigeria Security including the scrapped Ebubeagu by the Nigeria Inspector General of police, proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

The invasion took place at the early hours of 4am, when residents were still asleep in their homes.