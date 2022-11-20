Ohanaeze Endorses Peter Obi For 2023 Presidency, Says Afenifere Faction Supporting Tinubu Represents Darkness, Bleak Future

Advertisement



The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has officially endorsed the candidacy of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi for the 2023 election.

Giving reasons for the endorsement, the body said Obi represents the Nigerian conscience, moral probity, generational hope, redemption epiphany, among others, adding that the Labour Party presidential candidate has filled what could have been a very sad gap if the poll was left for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ohanaeze made its position known on Sunday in a statement titled: “2023: On SMBLF Position We Stand,” signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia.

It maintained that its resolve for the 2023 general election is constant, consistent and very clear; without any form of equivocation whatsoever.

It said, “In the first place, going by the principles of zoning and rotation of power in Nigeria which has been in existence since 1999, it is the turn of the South East of Nigeria to produce the president in 2023.

“Second, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has canvassed to various eminent persons in Nigeria, seeking their support for the presidency to the South East come 2023. We are delighted by the responses from various groups and highly placed patriotic Nigerians.

“Third, Ohanaeze works in collaboration with the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), comprising the Afenifere, PANDEF, Middle Belt Leaders and Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by an elder-statesman, Chief E. K. Clarke. The group in its quest for Nigerian unity, peace and sustainable national development has endorsed Mr. Peter Obi as their candidate for the 2023 general elections.”

It added, “Therefore, on the SMBLF endorsement we stand, most irrevocably. On the other hand, Ohanaeze took a commodity to the market and the world is clamouring for it, we are rather very excited, happy and fulfilled that Nigeria is now in full possession of the commodity.

“Four, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Professor George Obiozor explained that Obi has filled what could have been a very sad gap. Therefore, Obi represents the Nigerian conscience, moral probity, generational hope, redemption epiphany and above all, the Igbo collective unconscious.”

Ohanaeze unequivocally stated that it endorsed Peter Obi not only based on equity and justice but also on merit, competence, track record of accomplishments and the veritable ideas that Obi espouses for a better Nigeria.

It explained that the philosophy of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide finds a cogent expression in the symbol of Nigerian unity and a beacon of hope as epitomised by Mr. Peter Obi.

The apex Igbo body noted that despite the touting and concerns that Labour Party has no structure, however, the Obidient Movement is a massive disruptive reaction against the deplorable Nigerian pathologies.

“People use the Obi phenomenon to express dissatisfaction with the status quo. It is a revolt against injustice, poverty, unemployment, corruption and all forms of vicious circles that have become the trademark of Nigeria. In other words, every revolution is a structural change.

“What the Obi movement stands for is to dismantle or change whatever structure that has brought us to this intractable tragedy and reprehensible denouement; the structure that has been a knee on the neck of Nigerians. Importantly, ideas rule the world. Ideas, as you know, possess the potency to develop into an ideology, a movement and finally a structure. Lastly, the impotent debate on structure has long been overwhelmed and rested by the recent events in Nigeria.

“Seven, on the double endorsement by the Afenifere; one faction to Obi and the other to Tinubu. Evidently, history repeats itself on a daily basis. Even in the kingdom of God, there was a faction. One represents light, truth, equity, justice, reasonableness and a bright future while the other represents the very opposite. But, surely, history will always vindicate the just,” it said.

